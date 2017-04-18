John Glenn Honored With Launch of Space Station Supply Ship

A space station supply ship named for John Glenn is bound for orbit.



An Atlas rocket provided Tuesday's lift, just as it did for Glenn 55 years ago. The unmanned rocket took off in late morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.



The commercial cargo ship, dubbed the S.S. John Glenn, holds nearly 7,700 pounds (3,500 kilograms) of food, equipment and research for the International Space Station. It's due there Saturday.



The shipper, Orbital ATK, asked Glenn's widow, Annie, for permission to use his name for the spacecraft, following his December death.



Glenn, an original Mercury 7 astronaut, became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He launched again in 1998 aboard shuttle Discovery at age 77, the oldest person ever in space.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)