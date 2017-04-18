Police: Man Sought in Cleveland Facebook Killing is Dead After Brief Chase

Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in a recorded Cleveland slaying that was shared on Facebook fatally shot himself in the head as his car spun out of control.



Troopers acting on a tip spotted Steve Stephens' vehicle Tuesday near Erie, in Pennsylvania's northwest corner. That launched a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase that ended when troopers tried to spin his car to get him to stop.



Police say the 37-year-old Stephens pulled out a pistol and killed himself as the vehicle spun. No one else was hurt.



Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says police heroically took quick action to keep others safe.



Police had searched for Stephens since Sunday, when they say he randomly killed a 74-year-old retired Ohio man and recorded it.

Meanwhile, the daughter of a retiree slain in an apparently random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook says she's sad that the suspect killed himself in Pennsylvania.



Debbie Godwin tells The Associated Press she would have preferred that 37-year-old Steve Stephens remain alive and face prison time for the Sunday shooting of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. She says: "If you did it, you have to face your crime."



Authorities say they received a tip that Stephens' vehicle was in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Erie on Tuesday. They say state police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he shot himself.



It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since the Sunday shooting.

On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company said that Stephens posted a video of himself announcing his intent to commit murder, then two minutes later posted another video of himself shooting and killing Godwin. A few minutes after that, he went live and confessed.

The company said it disabled Stephen's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report.

"In this case we did not receive a report about the first video, and we only received a report about the second video - containing the shooting - more than an hour and 45 minutes after it was posted," said Justin Osofsky, Facebook's vice president of global operations. "We received reports about the third video, containing the man's live confession, only after it had ended."

