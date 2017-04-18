DOJ Will Crack Down on Violent Gangs, Jeff Sessions Says - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DOJ Will Crack Down on Violent Gangs, Jeff Sessions Says

Posted: Updated:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs.

“Under President Trump, the Justice Department has zero tolerance for gang violence,” Sessions told a meeting with federal law enforcement officials to discuss ways to combat organized crime.

Sessions on Tuesday called out one organization in particular, the MS-13 street gang, members of which are suspected in the killings of four people last week in Long Island. Sessions is to say in prepared remarks before the Organized Crime Council that gangs like MS-13 “represent one of the gravest threats to American safety.” 

He says tougher enforcement of immigration and border crimes will curb gang activity. And he says cities that protect people in the country illegally make efforts to fight gang violence more difficult. He says so-called sanctuary cities are “aiding these cartels to refill their ranks.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.