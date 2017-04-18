Aces Hammer El Paso

Aces Release

The Reno Aces (6-6) marked their first series win and sixth overall of 2017, topping the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-2 on 17 hits Monday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Braden Shipley (2-0) earned his second win while going 2-for-3 with his first home run since August 12, 2014.

In the fifth, after four innings at a 2-2 tie with five hits on each side, the Aces exploded with three runs. Shipley lead off with a single and, with two outs, Christian Walker (1-for-4, RBI) knocked an RBI single followed by Oswaldo Arcia's (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) first-pitch, opposite field home run to put the Aces up 5-2.

The Aces offense continued every inning after, with two runs in the sixth on Shipley's home run to left, one in the seventh on Arcia's two-out home run to right and a final five when the Aces collected four consecutive extra-base hits and two singles.

Outfielder's Zach Borenstein (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Arcia both had their first multi-home run games of the season.

Shipley finished after six innings pitched and gave up two runs on five hits while collecting five strikeouts. Left-hander T.J. McFarland followed in relief with two shutout innings, improving his scoreless streak to nine innings. Jimmie Sherfy closed the ninth with a 1-2-3 outing.

The Aces continue into their second homestand beginning Thursday, April 27 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fresno Grizzlies at Greater Nevada Field.