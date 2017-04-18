City Council Approves Renewable Energy Resolution in South Lake Tahoe

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging. Linkin Park's concert, scheduled for Sept. 1, at the Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena has been canceled.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park has reopened after a semi-truck crashed through a fence into the park earlier this week.More >>
Wild Island says their phone system is down, and they are currently unable to take any phone calls. There’s no immediate word on when the issue will be resolved.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say is missing. 45-year-old Santiago ‘Sonny’ Fernandez of Silver Springs was charged with open murder in October 2016.More >>
The BLM says the Oil Well Fire in Elko County that burned approximately 7,400 acres and is now 100% contained.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A Reno man faces a life sentence for lewdness with a child.More >>
Reno police arrest the suspect who sliced a man in the chest late Thursday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 north of Tonopah.More >>
This weekend Carson City is the place to be! There's also lots happening in Reno. Here's a list of your 'Things Do!'More >>
