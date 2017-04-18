City Council Approves Renewable Energy Resolution in South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe City Council unanimously approved a resolution this week to committing to a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2032.

“South Lake Tahoe’s commitment for 100% renewable electricity is driven by our community,” said Mayor Austin Sass of South Lake Tahoe. “The passion to protect our natural resources made this commitment possible, and reflects the city's vision statement to "reflect the National Treasure in which we live.""

Sierra Nevada Alliance believes that renewable energy will not only help with global warming but help with local businesses as well.

"It is going to be good for the environment and the economy it is really going to be a win win for local businesses because you are going to get people coming in as a result of the environment ethically we are going to have here through the 100% effort," says Nick Exline a Senior Planner for SNA.

As for funding, the group says it will not cost any money to taxpayers, "We are going to help facilities and help write grants for the city and providing research for the city and their staff time as well," explains Jenny Hatch, the Executive Director for SNA.

Most of the renewable source will be from solar panels and wind turbines, but you won't be seeing them inside the city.

"Here in the Tahoe Basin we will have some solar installations on home, businesses and buildings but fundamentally most of the solar will be outside the basin," said Exline.

The group says that moving towards renewable energy will be cheaper in the long run for the city. The city has already gotten started on some renewable energy projects, such as their recreation and swimming pool complex, this latest project is estimated to save over $60,000 in energy costs annually.