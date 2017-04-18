Heller Decries Trump's Yucca, Budget Plans as 'Anti-Nevada' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Heller Decries Trump's Yucca, Budget Plans as 'Anti-Nevada'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Republican Sen. Dean Heller is railing against White House budget initiatives he calls "anti-Nevada" on a day of public events.

He is condemning President Donald Trump's attempts to gut public lands programs in Nevada and revive a nuclear waste dump at Yucca Mountain.

Heller addressed the Nevada Legislature Monday evening after holding a crowded and at times combative town hall in Reno.

Democrats are targeting Heller's seat as one of the most vulnerable Republican re-election bids in 2018.

Heller told state lawmakers he believes debate should continue on reforming America's health care system and immigration policies.

He declined to comment further after the speech.

He also touted his congressional measures seeking to bolster aid and protections for women veterans and attract more doctors and nurses to work in rural Nevada.

