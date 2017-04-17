Heller, Amodei Face Tough Scrutiny in Town Hall

After a few months of pressure to hold a public town hall meeting, Senator Dean Heller and Congressman Mark Amodei heard questions and comments for more than two hours, Monday. The crowd was mostly made up of democrats, including groups like the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Battle Born Progress, and Planned Parenthood. The meeting covered a wide range of issues from the very beginning, when Heller was asked why he voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, but would not give Obama nominee Merrick Garland a hearing.

"Why not meet with Merrick Garland and give him an up-or-down vote?," Annette Magnus, Executive Director of Battle Born Progress said.

"We follow the Biden rule in the United States Senate," Heller, R-Nevada said. "I guarantee you, in four years, if there's another opening, everybody in here will be opposed to that person."

The mostly partisan crowd booed Heller and Amodei on many occasions, and interrupted them while they were speaking. Including a discussion on holding town hall meetings.

"We've been meeting with smaller groups," Amodei, R-Nevada said.

The booing started again before the congressman continued.

"Pardon me," Amodei said. "I mean, can I have the floor for just 60 seconds?"

Much of the conversation centered around the possible replacement of the Affordable Care Act and funding of Planned Parenthood.

"I wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for the ACA," a University of Nevada student said.

"I want to make sure that your health care does not go away and that's why both Mark and I did not support the changes in the Affordable Care Act," Heller said.

Rep. Paul Ryan's plan to replace Obamacare did not even receive a vote in the House of Representatives because it did not have support from enough Republicans or Democrats.

"You're access to health care, though that plan may change, but it is my opinion that it is not, I repeat, not going to go away," Amodei said.

Planned Parenthood funding was discussed, after President Donald Trump signed a resolution that gives states the option of funding it. Heller says he thinks it should be left up to the state to make the decision.

"I have more confidence in Governor Sandoval than I do with anybody in Washington, D.C." Heller said. "I want to make sure that every woman has an opportunity, my grandchildren, everybody have an opportunity. The question is should federal funding cover some of the activities that occur in Planned Parenthood."

Immigration has been another contentious topic, especially since Donald Trump was elected.

"How many fine, upstanding people have to live for decades in this country, contributing to everything in this country and then be deported for no reason before you say no mas?" Susan Hastings asked.

"Please, we need to stop ICE," another woman said.

"I want to make it clear that I do support immigration reform," Heller said. "I'll continue to support immigration reform to protect families like yours. I agree, keep the families together but I will say this. If you're here illegally and you're a criminal element, then you should be deported."

Another question had to do with keeping guns away from people with certain mental illnesses. While Heller said the person should be reported, Amodei said it is a slippery slope.

"It's a constitutional amendment," Amodei said. "You've got to give somebody due process before you take away a constitutional right."

While Heller and Amodei took questions for more than two hours, many democrats in attendance were not satisfied.

"We showed up today in force because we want him to know we're watching him and 2018 is coming quickly, and we're not going to check his box if he's not careful," Magnus said.

"These people could not have said anything that's going to make this crowd happy," Rich Parks, a Republican Reno resident said. "They answered the questions from their perspective and I think that's what we need to hear, and if you don't like it, I'm sorry. It's their opinion, it's your opinion."