Health experts say more than 50% of Americans are overweight or obese. They say we are quickly becoming a nation of insulin resistant bodies – which means we cannot metabolize sugar properly.

Since more than half of the American population is considered insulin resistant, Specialty Health in Reno is warning that this condition is a dangerous precursor to disease. Insulin works to help you metabolize carbohydrates. Insulin resistance is a hormonal condition that basically makes our body unable to process carbohydrates, which in turn can elevate blood sugar levels and create inflammation. It can also affect your body fat and cholesterol.

According to Specialty Health’s President and CEO, Jackie Cox, you can reverse insulin resistance with nutrition and exercise. She says everybody metabolizes carbohydrates differently, so it is important to know how your body breaks them down.

To learn more about testing specific to you, contact Specialty Health at (775) 398-3630 or log on to https://www.specialtyhealth.com/.