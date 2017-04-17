Insulin Resistance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Insulin Resistance

Posted: Updated:

Health experts say more than 50% of Americans are overweight or obese. They say we are quickly becoming a nation of insulin resistant bodies – which means we cannot metabolize sugar properly.

Since more than half of the American population is considered insulin resistant, Specialty Health in Reno is warning that this condition is a dangerous precursor to disease. Insulin works to help you metabolize carbohydrates. Insulin resistance is a hormonal condition that basically makes our body unable to process carbohydrates, which in turn can elevate blood sugar levels and create inflammation. It can also affect your body fat and cholesterol.

According to Specialty Health’s President and CEO, Jackie Cox, you can reverse insulin resistance with nutrition and exercise. She says everybody metabolizes carbohydrates differently, so it is important to know how your body breaks them down.

To learn more about testing specific to you, contact Specialty Health at (775) 398-3630 or log on to https://www.specialtyhealth.com/.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.