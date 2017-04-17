Sparks Police: Injury Crash at Oddie and 12th - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police: Injury Crash at Oddie and 12th

Posted: Updated:

Update: Oddie has reopened.

_________

Sparks Police say there is an injury crash near Oddie and 12th Street that happened at about 4:15 pm on Monday.

Officials say the eastbound lanes of Oddie will be closed west of 12th Street due to the crash.

Please avoid the area. 

