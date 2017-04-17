Deputies Release Details After Carson City Woman Arrested for Faking Child's Death for Profit

A Carson City woman was arrested on Friday evening following allegations that she faked her child's death for profit.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Victoria Morrison from Carson City was collecting money by creating a GoFundMe account because of her child's death. After speaking with a person who said she spoke with Morrison's spouse who said the child was alive, an investigation began.

Deputies say they did a welfare check at an address given for Morrison. When speaking with Morrison, the Sheriff's Office says she told them that the child had died of leukemia a few days earlier in hospice care and had been cremated. They say Morrison confirmed that a friend had created the GoFundMe account on her behalf. Later, deputies also contacted the child's teacher who reports having given Morrison gift cards valued at $200 after learning that the child had died.

The Sheriff's Office contacted the county coroner's office to locate a death certificate from hospice but it was not found.

Next, officials say they called the property manager where Morrison was living who reported seeing the child alive. A deputy in the area of the residence was then able to contact the 10-year-old boy who confirmed their identity with the officer. The deputy says the child reported feeling fine and that Morrison and her boyfriend were planning to take them on a hunting trip over the weekend.

On Friday, April 14 at about 6:08 pm in the 3800 block of South Carson, Morrison was arrested after Carson Sheriff's deputies had established that her child was alive and that Morrison was collecting money under false pretenses. Morrison was booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of Burglary and Obstructing. Working with the Carson City District Attorney, the charges eventually filed were for Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses and Filing False Statements. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Morrison’s son and siblings were released to the care of Child Protective Services.

This incident has been turned over to investigators, who are currently collecting additional information that was learned over the weekend and throughout Monday. Deputies say that details have emerged stating that Morrison’s child had been diagnosed with a treatable childhood illness well over a year ago, but she used embellished medical information to convince the child, the schools, and the public that he was terminally ill. Her son is alleged to have not attended school in months. His alleged illness was highlighted this past Christmas during “Shop with a Hero” events in Carson City, and was afforded a Charity Helicopter Ride. Authorities say during the past month, Morrison informed everyone, primarily through social media, that her son had died and his body had been cremated. They also say a memorial service was held in Churchill County.

Current estimates of donations received is still being calculated, but authorities say current estimates have suggested at least $2,000.

(Carson City Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)