Circus Circus Reno Goes Green

This coming Saturday is Earth Day 2017. The annual celebration was created almost 50 years ago to raise awareness about environmental issues. Today, green initiatives are the norm in corporate America. We took a behind the scenes look at Circus Circus Reno to see how the casino is focusing on clean energy.

We start in one of the hundreds of guest rooms being upgraded, and move our way through the property. From low flow shower heads, sinks and toilets in the bathrooms and LED bulbs and TVs in the bedrooms ...to a entire section in the basement devoted to recycling - the conservation efforts at Circus Circus are resort-wide.

Director of Casino Operations, Tony Marini says, "We're excited because we had a record year with being able to recycle a lot of our waste, 18.5% of our waste is recyclable and we're excited to continue on that campaign in 2017.”

Marini says Circus Circus Reno implemented their green initiatives in 2015. Last year alone, the casino recycled hundreds of thousands of pounds of glass, paper and plastic, plus cardboard and electronic waste - and the experts at Clean Energy Project, CEP (based in Las Vegas) have taken notice.

CEP’s Executive Director, Jennifer Taylor says, "I'm so impressed with Circus Circus having done this kind of work, in less than two years, and again, I really applaud them for looking at those simple steps like switching out their light bulbs."

The Executive Director of Facilities, Mike Miller shows us some of the new 9 watt bulbs. "This light bulb is replacing a 32 watt light bulb right now, so we're saving a tremendous amount of energy."

The new LEDs use 90% less power, says Miller. Of course, it is also good for their bottom line - but there is a bigger picture explains Taylor. "If there's a component of it that also lets them save money, that gives them the opportunity to put more jobs in their business." And that is good for Nevada’s economy.

Recycle bins can be found at every elevator bank and all over the casino floor for easy ways to dispose of glass bottles or aluminum cans.

These efforts are something guests not only appreciate, they've come to expect.

"We're committed to the community,” says Marini. “We're committed to recycling in our casino and we're looking forward to spread it throughout and the three properties in downtown Reno."

For guidance on reducing waste and energy use for your company there is a "green business guide", available through clean energy project.

Clean Energy Project http://cleanenergyprojectnv.org/

Green Business Guide http://cleanenergyprojectnv.org/projects/green-business-guide