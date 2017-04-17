Mountain West Announces Baseball Player & Pitcher of the Week

From Mountain West:

San Diego State outfielder David Hensley has earned Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week honors, while Nevada junior Mark Nowaczewski was named MW Baseball Pitcher of the Week for games played through Sunday, April 16, 2017. It is the second MW weekly accolade of Nowaczewski’s career and the first for Hensley.



BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DAVID HENSLEY, SAN DIEGO STATE

Junior, Outfielder, San Diego, California / Patrick Henry HS

• San Diego State went 3-1 last week with a midweek victory over UC Irvine and an MW series win versus UNLV.

• Batted .647 over the week (11-for-17) with seven runs scored, six RBI, one double, one triple, one home run and one sacrifice fly. Recorded at least three hits in three of the four games, had an on-base percentage of .632 and a slugging percentage of 1.000.

• Was 3-for-4 in the 9-3 win against UCI on Tuesday, with one run scored, one run driven in, one triple and one stolen base.

• In the 6-3 series-opening loss at UNLV on Thursday, was 1-for-4 with one run scored.

• On Friday, went 3-for-3 in the 20-6 victory against the Rebels. He also had three runs scored, four RBI, one double, one home run and one sac fly.

• Closed the weekend versus UNLV with a 4-for-6 performance in the 16-3 win. Drove in one run and scored twice.

• Defensively, recorded three putouts from the outfield.



BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK

MARK NOWACZEWSKI, NEVADA

Junior, Right-Handed Pitcher, Sparks, Nevada / Reed HS

• Earned a 5-4 complete-game victory over San José State on Friday afternoon to even the weekend series.

• First complete game of his career and by a Wolf Pack player this season.

• Retired the final nine hitters of the game.

• Allowed eight hits and four runs, just two of which were earned.

• Did not allow a single walk and struck out one batter.



2017 Mountain West Baseball Players of the Week

Feb. 20 – Jack Zoellner, Sr., 1B, New Mexico

Feb. 27 – Luis Gonzalez, Jr., OF, New Mexico

Mar. 7 – Carl Stajduhar, Jr., 3B, New Mexico

Mar. 13 – Jack Zoellner, Sr., 1B, New Mexico

Mar. 20 – Tyler Adkison, Jr., OF, San Diego State

Mar. 27 – Tyler Adkison, Jr., OF, San Diego State

Apr. 3 – Jared Mang, So., OF, New Mexico

Apr. 10 – Adam Groesbeck, Sr., OF, Air Force

Apr. 17 – David Hensley, Jr., OF, San Diego State



2017 Mountain West Baseball Pitchers of the Week

Feb. 20 – Ricky Tyler Thomas, Jr., LHP, Fresno State

Feb. 27 – Alan Strong, Jr., RHP, UNLV

Mar. 7 – Larry Quaney, So., RHP, UNLV

Mar. 13 – Tyler Stevens, Jr., RHP, New Mexico

Mar. 20 – Alan Strong, Jr., RHP, UNLV

Mar. 27 – Brett Seeburger, Sr., LHP, San Diego State

Apr. 3 – Nick Biancalana, Jr., RHP, Air Force

Apr. 10 – Matt Brown, Jr., RHP, San José State

Apr. 17 – Mark Nowaczewski, Jr., RHP, Nevada

From Mountain West