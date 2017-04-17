Mountain West Announces Baseball Player & Pitcher of the Week

From Mountain West:
San Diego State outfielder David Hensley has earned Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week honors, while Nevada junior Mark Nowaczewski was named MW Baseball Pitcher of the Week for games played through Sunday, April 16, 2017. It is the second MW weekly accolade of Nowaczewski’s career and the first for Hensley.
BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
DAVID HENSLEY, SAN DIEGO STATE
Junior, Outfielder, San Diego, California / Patrick Henry HS
• San Diego State went 3-1 last week with a midweek victory over UC Irvine and an MW series win versus UNLV.
• Batted .647 over the week (11-for-17) with seven runs scored, six RBI, one double, one triple, one home run and one sacrifice fly. Recorded at least three hits in three of the four games, had an on-base percentage of .632 and a slugging percentage of 1.000.
• Was 3-for-4 in the 9-3 win against UCI on Tuesday, with one run scored, one run driven in, one triple and one stolen base.
• In the 6-3 series-opening loss at UNLV on Thursday, was 1-for-4 with one run scored.
• On Friday, went 3-for-3 in the 20-6 victory against the Rebels. He also had three runs scored, four RBI, one double, one home run and one sac fly.
• Closed the weekend versus UNLV with a 4-for-6 performance in the 16-3 win. Drove in one run and scored twice.
• Defensively, recorded three putouts from the outfield.
BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
MARK NOWACZEWSKI, NEVADA
Junior, Right-Handed Pitcher, Sparks, Nevada / Reed HS
• Earned a 5-4 complete-game victory over San José State on Friday afternoon to even the weekend series.
• First complete game of his career and by a Wolf Pack player this season.
• Retired the final nine hitters of the game.
• Allowed eight hits and four runs, just two of which were earned.
• Did not allow a single walk and struck out one batter.
2017 Mountain West Baseball Players of the Week
Feb. 20 – Jack Zoellner, Sr., 1B, New Mexico
Feb. 27 – Luis Gonzalez, Jr., OF, New Mexico
Mar. 7 – Carl Stajduhar, Jr., 3B, New Mexico
Mar. 13 – Jack Zoellner, Sr., 1B, New Mexico
Mar. 20 – Tyler Adkison, Jr., OF, San Diego State
Mar. 27 – Tyler Adkison, Jr., OF, San Diego State
Apr. 3 – Jared Mang, So., OF, New Mexico
Apr. 10 – Adam Groesbeck, Sr., OF, Air Force
Apr. 17 – David Hensley, Jr., OF, San Diego State
2017 Mountain West Baseball Pitchers of the Week
Feb. 20 – Ricky Tyler Thomas, Jr., LHP, Fresno State
Feb. 27 – Alan Strong, Jr., RHP, UNLV
Mar. 7 – Larry Quaney, So., RHP, UNLV
Mar. 13 – Tyler Stevens, Jr., RHP, New Mexico
Mar. 20 – Alan Strong, Jr., RHP, UNLV
Mar. 27 – Brett Seeburger, Sr., LHP, San Diego State
Apr. 3 – Nick Biancalana, Jr., RHP, Air Force
Apr. 10 – Matt Brown, Jr., RHP, San José State
Apr. 17 – Mark Nowaczewski, Jr., RHP, Nevada
