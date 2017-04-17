Fire Dept. Responds to Hazardous Materials Spill at Tesla Gigafactory

The Storey County Fire Department is responding to a hazardous materials spill at the Tesla Gigafactory east of Sparks. Officials say the area of the plant where the spill took place earlier today has been evacuated but there is no greater threat to the public.

Storey County Emergency Manager Joe Curtis says a hazardous materials crew was sent in for a chemical spill at the Tesla Gigafactory at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center this afternoon after a 55 gallon drum of a cleaning agent spilled.

Officials say that at this time it is not confirmed what the chemical substance is and that the portion of factory was evacuated and shut down during the clean-up.

The Tesla plant is closed and it has not been determined yet when it will reopen. Much of the personnel have been released.

Officials say one person has been transported to the hospital as a precaution after reporting feeling sick and that no one else was transported.

The Quad County Response Team (Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, and Storey Counties) is responding to the scene for cleanup.