Ash Canyon Road Likely to Remain Closed Throughout 2017

The Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department in Carson City says Ash Canyon Road in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park will likely remain closed throughout 2017.

Vehicle access will remain open for the first two miles beyond the pavement on Ash Canyon Road, but a new gate will prevent vehicle access beyond that point. Pedestrians and other non-motorized recreationists may continue on the road but they should be alert and use caution while traveling. The Marlette-Hobart Backcountry is also affected.

The gate will be closed beginning in mid-April.

“The extremely wet weather has already caused small landslides and significant erosion on the road,” said Ann Bollinger, Carson City Open Space Administrator. “Portions of the road have washed out and could pose a threat to public safety,” she added.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management and other agencies are already issuing warnings of the spring melt and associated floods. Additionally, Ash Canyon has been identified as an area with the potential for landslides. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is planning to relocate the summer’s fishing clinics from Hobart Reservoir to other areas.

The gate will remain closed until all of the required assessments are complete and the damages have been repaired. The timeframe is currently unknown.

