Workforce Program for Local Homeless Expanding to Youth

The Reno Works Program helps homeless people in our community get jobs after a ten week program, and soon it could be expanded to homeless youth.

Worker Daniel Hudkins is finding joy in the simple things.

“Mulch doesn't get you dirty. You can enjoy it, you know,” said Hudkins while laying mulch at Wingfield Park.

This seemingly mundane task is powerful.

“I don't feel homeless. I'm working and improving the quality of life everywhere you look.”

Hudkins lives at the homeless shelter on Record Street and is a part of the Reno Works program. He is on week six of the 10 week course that through the Volunteers of America is providing life skills education, case management support, and employment assistance.

Their first job is beautifying our cities parks for $10 an hour.

“The community has embraced it tremendously,” said Councilwoman Neoma Jardon, City of Reno, Ward 5. “We've had $100,000 in private contributions that we've received in the last year because they see the success of this program.”

Because of the community's support, there are plans to expand Reno Works to an often forgotten homeless demographic - youth.

“We believe if we can help the youth we may not have enough chronic adult homelessness in our community,” said Councilwoman Jardon.

As for Hudkins, Reno Works is giving him and his family a second chance, but this is not a hand out, rather, a hand up.

“Not everybody has all the resources to get back on their feet. This is a great way to do it,” said Hudkins.

He looks forward to bringing his own kids, Charles and Jeffery, to Wingfield Park so they can enjoy the new landscaping.

“It's better than the sand or the dirt or the weeds.”

Better for everyone, indeed.

Councilwoman Jardon said they have just begun figuring out the structure of the new Reno Works youth program and do not have an estimated start date.