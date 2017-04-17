Christian Walker Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

From the Reno Aces:

Reno Aces’ First Baseman, Christian Walker, has been awarded the first Pacific Coast League “Player of the Week” award for the period of April 6 – April 16, the League announced today.

The 2012 fourth round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles out of the University of South Carolina adds to an impressive list of accolades. Walker has earned MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors four consecutive seasons, two mid-season All-Star bids and now has a tally of seven “Player of the Week” awards throughout his professional career.

In the opening week of the Triple-A season, Walker put up out-of-this-word numbers against Fresno, Albuquerque and El Paso. The 26-year-old hit .348 (16-for-46) with 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, 4 home runs, 4 doubles and 4 walks. He hit safely in nine of the eleven games played, adding an RBI in nine of eleven as well.

During the week, Walker led the PCL in runs scored (12), is tied for second in total bases (32), extra-base hits (8), RBI (16), home runs (4) and at bats (46).

Christian Walker is the first Aces’ player to win the award since Mitch Haniger in 2016 during the week of July 18 through 24.

The Aces look to win the three-game series this morning, April 17 at 11:35 a.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field. Nevada alum Braden Shipley (1-0, 7.36) will get the start for the Aces and will take on El Paso righty Jake Esch (0-0, 0.00). Season memberships are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. For up-to-date news and notes throughout the season, follow the club on Twitter (@aces) or like the team on Facebook.

