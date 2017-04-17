Sec. Tillerson Calls China Official to Discuss North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken with China's foreign policy chief about North Korea.



The State Department says Tillerson called Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi over the weekend from Washington to discuss reducing tensions.



Nations have been on alert in recent weeks after a series of North Korean missile tests and fears that Pyongyang may detonate another nuclear weapon.



The Trump administration has repeatedly called on China to increase pressure on North Korea to comply with U.N. demands that it halt nuclear and missile tests.



Tillerson plans to raise North Korea again when he hosts a meeting of foreign ministers at the U.N. Security Council late next week in New York.



Meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister says he hopes the U.S. will not take unilateral action against North Korea as it did recently in Syria.



Sergey Lavrov is responding to Vice President Mike Pence's statement Monday in South Korea that the "era of strategic patience is over" with regard to North Korea's efforts to build nuclear weapons.



Lavrov told journalists in Moscow that if Pence's words can be understood as a threat to take unilateral action against North Korea, "then this is a very risky path."



He said, "I hope there will be no unilateral actions like those we saw recently in Syria and that the U.S. will follow the line that President Trump repeatedly voiced during the election campaign."



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)