Google Purchases Land in TRIC

Google is joining other tech giants Tesla and Switch in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center after closing a deal Friday.

According to documents filed in Storey County Friday, Silver Slate LLC--which we have confirmed is a subsidiary of Google--purchased 1,210 acres of vacant desert land in the TRIC. Those same records reflect the purchase cost approximately $29.1 million.

The land acquisition is located just several miles south of Tesla's Gigafactory.

Sources familiar with the deal say that the plans are to build a data center but added that there are no immediate plans to develop. Since the land acquisition was so large, speculation swirled about a possible future site for driver-less car research or operations by companies such as Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company. However, sources tell us those claims are "unsubstantiated."

On Wednesday, April 19, Lance Gilman, Principal and Director of TRIC, confirmed the Google announcement that they have purchased a large site in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI) - the largest industrial project of its kind in the world.

“An incredible event for the entire region,” said Gilman. “I know some in the global tech world were thinking ‘well perhaps the Tesla deal was a one-off’,” Gilman said. “Then TRI added Switch, the largest Colocation Data Storage Company on the globe, and heads turned, and now Google, TRI, Storey County, and Northern Nevada are in the center of the world stage for tech company development.”

“We’ve heard some tech media outlets are referring to the I-80/USA Parkway area as the ‘Tech Corridor,’ now that Google, Switch, Tesla,

Apple and Rack Space are all in that vicinity. And don’t forget, we are already home to tech giants like Zullily, Jet.com, and Amazon here in fulfillment center facilities.”

"Our phone started ringing off the hook the minute the Google deal hit the media,” Gilman continued. “We had a call within 24 hours from one of the biggest software companies in the world wanting to take a look at us.”

“It is now a fact that all of Northern Nevada is tied closely together as a true trade area,” said Gilman. “All the jobs TRI is bringing in will pour well over a billion dollars annually in payroll into the surrounding cities in what I call the ‘Golden Circle.’ This Golden Circle trade area is comprised of Reno and Sparks on the West, Carson City, Dayton, Silver Springs and Yerington on the South, and Fernley and Fallon in the East. And TRI and our Tech Corridor sits as the hub of this wheel. With the USA Parkway project being completed within the next four months, we now have supporting roads and highways interconnecting all these areas with the great tech jobs here at TRI."

“We need to thank a lot of people,” Gilman said. “I have to start by thanking Jeff Brigger at Nevada Energy (NVE), who referred this deal to us. Jeff is the best Economic Development expert I’ve ever met. Jeff had been working with them for several years before our introduction. And we need to thank Rob Roy and Adam Kramer at Switch who came in with a major assist that made this deal happen. We needed them and they came through with flying colors.”



