Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Offers Free Mobile App

From the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows:

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows has partnered with My Civic Apps to develop their first-ever custom cell phone app. The app was built for Club parents, donors, volunteers and staff, as a way to stay informed and connected. The Club has over 14,000 members in 20 sites across Reno, Sparks and Fernley with plans to open two additional sites this summer. This app will allow parents to receive instant updates should email not be the best form of communication for them.



The app is structured similar to BGCTM.org but limits the content by presenting only digestible pieces of information and offers users the chance to “Read or Learn More” by linking to www.BGCTM.org. The app allows audiences to easily view upcoming special events, enrollment and payment deadlines, or discover new programs at the Club.



Unique to the app, is the ability for staff to complete injury and incident reports via the app or the desktop application (content management system). The accident report uses a colorful child graphic where staff can report injuries by selecting the location of injury and its severity. All incident and accident reports will be stored digitally, making reports easy to access in the future.



Push Notifications are also available through the app. Push notifications are instant messages, similar to a text sent to an app holder’s phone. Notifications will be sent via segment zip codes so that the message can be target to the masses or customized to specific sites.



“This app is free, easy to navigate and valuable. We can shoot push notifications with imperative and time-sensitive information, just like a text message. “Don’t forget Summer Camp Registration Starts May 1st or “WCSD has declared a snow day- our morning program is cancelled!” This is such a digital age we live in, it’s important to BGCTM that we continue to evolve and seek ways to make life easier on our Club families. Eventually, we’d like to offer parents the ability to pay for the program via this app,” said BGCTM Marketing Director Colie McManus.



The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows app is free and available now on Apple App Store and Google Play for the Android market.



For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows please call 775-331-KIDS (5437) or visit www.BGCTM.org.

