NDOT Launches Two Road Improvement Projects in Reno, Silver Springs to Fernley

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin a project April 17 to install pedestrian safety improvements on Kietzke Lane and North Virginia Street.

Intermittent lane, roadway shoulder and sidewalk closures will take place on Kietzke Lane near Apple, East Taylor and Roberts streets as well as North Virginia Street at Talus and Moraine ways. The intermittent lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures will take place through early July, primarily during overnight hours between 8 pm and 6 am Monday evenings through Friday mornings.

The following pedestrian safety improvements will be installed at these locations:

- Electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, known as rapid rectangular flashing beacons, will be installed, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street.

- Concrete pedestrian refuges will be constructed in the median (center) of certain crosswalks. These raised concrete islands serve as an additional safety refuge for pedestrians as they cross the roadway.

- Sidewalks will be improved for safer and easier pedestrian travel.

- Overhead street lighting will be installed in certain pedestrian crossing areas for enhanced visibility

The approximately $1 million in improvements by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. will help enhance safety for pedestrians and for the more than 40,000 vehicles which travel the roads daily. On the busiest intersection of Kietzke Lane, more than 90 pedestrians and bicyclists cross during peak times in a single day.

In 2016, NDOT installed similar pedestrian safety improvements on Sun Valley Boulevard and State Route 28 in Incline Village. The improvements are part of the approximately $10 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates to pedestrian safety improvements every year. Additionally, NDOT dedicates approximately $21 million annually in federal highway safety funds to roadway safety projects and programs.

Meanwhile, periodic single lane and shoulder closures will be in place through fall on Alternate U.S. 95 north of Silver Springs as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves and adds passing lanes to the highway.

Beginning April 17 through late fall, periodic lane and roadway shoulder closures will take place on Alternate U.S. 95 between Silver Springs and Fernley. Approximately 11 miles of Alternate U.S. 95 will be repaved between U.S. 50 in Silver Springs and Royal Oaks Drive south of Fernley. A cold in-place recycling technique will incorporate and recycle the existing pavement surface into new roadway base which will be topped with three inches of new asphalt. Two new 4,700-foot long passing lanes, one in each direction, will be constructed and one northbound truck climbing lane installed. Roadside guardrail will also be replaced, and three new animal crossing signs installed.

The approximately $7.6 million project by A&K Earth Movers, Inc. will improve the highway for the nearly 5,000 drivers which travel it daily. Further project information is available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

