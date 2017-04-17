Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Nugget Casino Larceny

The Sparks Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole money from a wallet at the Nugget Casino Resort on April 1st.

Police say the suspect found a wallet at the Nugget, went into the bathroom and took an undisclosed amount of money from the wallet.

He then returned it to a casino employee.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown shoulder length hair, a short graying beard and he wore glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $250 reward is being offered.