Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Nugget Casino Larceny

The BLM says a fire south of Winnemucca in Pershing County is 45% contained. The 11,590-acre Grass Valley Fire started on Monday along the east side of Grass Valley Road. The fire is expected to be fully contained on Friday.More >>
The number of uninsured people would increase by 32 million in 2026, according to a newly released CBO score. Earlier, President Trump stepped up the pressure on reluctant Republicans to erase much of health care law.More >>
How the park and the neighborhood around it, are nothing like they used to be.More >>
The air quality is in the unhealthy range as the fire burning in Mariposa, California brings smoke in the valley.More >>
The BLM says the Oil Well Fire in Elko County has burned approximately 7,400 acres and is now 90% contained with full containment expected sometime this Thursday.More >>
Sparks police charge four teens in string of crimes Sunday night into Monday morning.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
The air quality is in the unhealthy range as the fire burning in Mariposa, California brings smoke in the valley.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
President Trump and Nevada Senator Dean Heller shared an interesting moment Wednesday during a health care lunch meeting.More >>
