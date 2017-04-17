Reno Woman Arrested After Stabbing in South Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Woman Arrested After Stabbing in South Reno

Sandralyn Arnold Sandralyn Arnold

Reno Police officers say have arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex last week in Reno.

Police say they were called to the Rosewood Park Apartments on Sierra Madre Drive on Wednesday, April 12th, just before 7 p.m. to the report of a stabbing. 

When they arrived, officers say they found a man inside with non-life threatening stab wound to his head. 

They say the victim’s roommate, 48-year-old Sandralyn Arnold, slashed the victim’s head with a household knife after an argument. 

Arnold was booked into the Washoe County Jail for Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery.

