Reno Woman Arrested After Stabbing in South Reno

Reno Police officers say have arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex last week in Reno.

Police say they were called to the Rosewood Park Apartments on Sierra Madre Drive on Wednesday, April 12th, just before 7 p.m. to the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man inside with non-life threatening stab wound to his head.

They say the victim’s roommate, 48-year-old Sandralyn Arnold, slashed the victim’s head with a household knife after an argument.

Arnold was booked into the Washoe County Jail for Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery.