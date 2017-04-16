Aces Grab Easter Victory Over El Paso

The Reno Aces and El Paso Chihuahuas squared off Easter Sunday at Greater Nevada Field in front of a crowd 3,396. Reno defeated El Paso by a score of 11-6. The Aces offense was led once again by first baseman Christian Walker. Walker (..348, 4 HR) blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning off of the batter's eye in deep center field to give Reno their first run of the ballgame.

Walker has hit safely in nine of 11 games played thus far in 2017. Today, the power-hitter finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs scored and four RBI. Coming into today’s contest, he was tied for first place in the Pacific Coast League in runs scored (10), and third in RBI (12) and total bases (26).

The offense took advantage of a hitters-ballpark, scattering five extra-base hits on the day. Kristopher Negron hit his second triple of the season in his first at-bat of the afternoon. Reymond Fuentes (3-for-5, two runs scored) also added a triple to his resume in the fifth inning.

Keyvius Sampson got the start on the mound for the Aces. Sampson took home the no-decision, exiting the game with the scored tied at five. The right-hander provided five innings of work, spinning eight hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Reliever Eric Davis came into the game in the top of the sixth. Davis allowed just one hit and did not allow a run. Enrique Burgos came in to relieve Davis in the top of the seventh. Burgos allowed two hits and one run before taking a hard-hit comebacker to the arm in the eighth.

Silvino Bracho entered the ballgame with two outs in the eighth. Bracho, who had little time for proper warmups, struck out all four batters he faced to give Reno the 11-6 victory.

The Aces look to win the three-game series tomorrow morning, April 17 at 11:35 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field. D-backs number one prospect Anthony Banda (0-1) will get the start for the Aces and will take on El Paso righty Jake Esch.

Reno Aces Press Release