Sparks Police Seek Suspect Who Stole From Women Gambling

Sparks Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who stole the purses of two women gambling in casinos this past week.

On Friday at a 74 year-old woman was sitting, gambling at a business in the 2100 block of Victorian Avenue. The woman had her purse sitting on her walker, next to her while she gambled. A man moved the walker away from the victim without her noticing, distracted her, then grabbed her purse off the walker and exited the business.

On Sunday at about 12:13 a.m. a different 79 year-old woman was sitting gambling at a business, located in the 1100 block of Victorian Avenue. This victim also had her purse sitting on a chair next to her, as she gambled. Unknown to the woman, the suspect took the purse and exited the casino.

Police do believe the same suspect was responsible for stealing both purses. Anyone with information relating to these cases is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered.