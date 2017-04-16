Great Basin Soccer Celebrates 30th Anniversary - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Great Basin Soccer Celebrates 30th Anniversary

After being delayed for a week due to last weekend's storms, The Great Basin Youth Soccer League kicked off their season Saturday, and this year they celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The league began with two teams and has grown to 12 teams and 8,000 kids across northern Nevada.

Commissioner Richard Jay says that the league is more successful than ever before. “We have more teams qualifying for tournaments than ever before, we have more teams competing on a higher level than ever before, we have our Olympic Development program getting ready to start up, where we identify the top-notch kids to play on the state level, and hopefully make it to the regional and national team."

Jay says they are 100% privately funded...so no taxpayer dollars go to the league's costs.

