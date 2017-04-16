Reno Police Department Accepting Applications For Police Recruit

The Reno Police Department will begin accepting applications for Police Recruits from April 17th through May 19th.

The minimum requirements for anyone interested in applying:

You must be a citizen of the United States by May 19 th , 2017

, 2017 You must be at least 21 years of age by May 19 th , 2017

, 2017 You must have a high school diploma or GED certificate by May 19th, 2017

Police say they are looking for a diverse pool of qualified applicants who have traits and characteristics to include treating everyone fairly, having a high level of integrity, respect for others, as well as a commitment to service.

Upon selection, recruits will attend the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy. Recruits attending the academy will be paid as City of Reno employees and receive a beginning wage of approximately $51,700 per year, full time medical, dental and vision benefits after thirty days of employment. The department will issue the majority of the equipment needed while in the academy.

All those interested in a career with the Reno Police Department are encouraged to apply at the City of Reno’s website at http:// www.reno.gov/jobs

Interested applicants can also visit the Reno Police Departments website at http://www.renopd.com/Recruit for information on the recruitment process.

The Reno Police Department is nationally recognized as a model for Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving, and is committed to our community by being a model of policing excellence.

For further information, please contact the Reno Police Department’s Recruiting Officer at (775) 334-2455 or by email at recruiter@reno.gov.