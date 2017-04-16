Aces Drop Series Opener to El Paso

Kristopher Negrón led the Aces offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.More >>
The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest. six...More >>
The Reno Aces took the field at home Monday looking to snap a three game losing skid after a tough set with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Reno Starter Anthony Banda in his 18th start, looking for his eighth win of the season, would come up short giving up career highs in runs (7) and hits (15) in five innings of work.More >>
