Aces Drop Series Opener to El Paso

Aces Drop Series Opener to El Paso

The Reno Aces fell by a score of 10-5 in game one against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Frank Duncan (1-1, 3.55) got the start on the mound for Reno. The right-hander scattered nine hits in 6.2 innings, allowing four earned runs. Duncan is in his first season with the D-backs organization after being traded by Pittsburgh on January 9 in exchange for Phil Gosselin. The San Francisco native got off to a great start, blazing through the first three innings, allowing just two hits.

After the Aces scored two in the bottom of the third, El Paso responded quickly with three of their own in the top half of the fourth. Back-to-back-to-back doubles by Cory Spangenberg, Jamie Romak and Collin Cowgill, followed by a Jose Pirela home run gave the Chihuahuas a 3-2 lead.

A series of El Paso mishaps in the bottom of the fourth inning provided the Aces a lone run to knot things back up at three. The Chihuahuas soon then followed with a home run by Franchy Cordero, capping a three-run inning and giving the Chihuahuas a 6-3 lead after Tony Cruz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Chihuahuas later added a run in the eighth and three in the ninth. In the eighth, Pirela hit an RBI double, while Cordero hit a three-run home run in the ninth, his second of the night.

The Aces continue their second series of the first homestand tomorrow, April 16 at 1:05 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Kevius Sampson (0-0) will get the start for the Aces and will take on El Paso righty Walker Lockett (1-1).

Reno Aces Press Release

