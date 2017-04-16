Nevada Secretary of State Says Three Non-Citizens Illegally Registered and Voted in Clark County

The Department of Motor Vehicles received a letter from Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Friday, claiming non-citizens cast votes in last year's general election.

Secretary Cegavske sent the letter to the DMV’s director saying in part, quote, "Please take appropriate corrective action, as we have reason to believe that non-citizens have unlawfully registered to vote in Nevada as a direct result of DMV’s practices.”

The DMV has since responded to the letter, saying they're surprised by the claims. Alex Smith, public information officer with the DMV, says the DMV is seeking further explanation from Cegavske.

"To us, we've not heard anything else of what the evidence is or what they're alleging in more detail," says Smith.

In the letter Cegavske also writes, quote," "It is our understanding that some DMV employees have been instructed to accept voter registration materials from all customers, including those who present a Green Card for identification purposes."

Smith says these practices have been approved by the Secretary of State's office in the past. She says the department follows the federal motor voter law, where the renewal or application for a driver’s license, serves as a simultaneous application for voter registration. These applications are then forwarded to the county clerk and registrar's offices, where it's then the job of these organizations to validate a person's voter registration.

"People think that when they come to the DMV and they hand us that paper that we're registering them to vote, in reality we're serving as a pass-through," says Smith.

Smith says if there was a misinterpretation with the federal requirements, the DMV will work with the Secretary of State's office to make any necessary corrections.

“We don't expect any changes to come out of this for us, but of course in any opportunity to improve, we always take the chance," says Smith.

On Wednesday, April 19, Secretary Cegavske released the following information:

As part of their duty to administer and oversee elections in Nevada, the Secretary of State’s office and local election officials perform various reviews to confirm the accuracy of each election and identify any activity that may have jeopardized the integrity of the election. This process includes the evaluation of and, if necessary, investigation of information given to the Secretary of State’s office by the general public, election officials, governmental entities, and other sources. When appropriate, information identified is referred for investigation of potential violations. Most other states perform post-election reviews similar to Nevada.

In January, Secretary Cegavske issued a public statement indicating that she had “no evidence of voters illegally casting ballots at the most recent election in Nevada.” At that time this office had charged two individuals with election-related crimes, one relating to voter registration, and one related to signature gathering for initiative petitions. Both of the individuals charged have pleaded guilty to felony charges.

In March, the Secretary of State’s office obtained from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) a list of just over 100 people statewide who: (1) presented evidence of non-citizenship while obtaining services from the DMV; and (2) completed a voter registration application while at the DMV. After determining that 21 individuals from that list voted, this information was given to investigators with the Secretary of State’s office. Based upon the information obtained to date we have evidence that three non-citizens illegally registered and voted in Clark County in the last election. Given the early stages of this investigation, it is inappropriate for us to comment further. We anticipate we will have additional information about the investigation in the next few months.

Nevada participates in various interstate data-sharing programs regarding elections information, including the Electronic Information Registration Center (ERIC) and the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck (IVRC) program. These programs help states identify individuals who are potentially registered to vote in more than one state, as well as deceased individuals who may still be on the voter rolls. While they provide valuable information in our pre- and post-election efforts to maintain integrity, ERIC and IVRC are not designed to identify potential ineligible voters due to non-citizenship.

The Secretary of State will continue to work with the Governor’s office, DMV, and others in Nevada to ensure that all eligible voters in Nevada can participate in our elections, and that our election system has the upmost integrity.