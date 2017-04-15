Nevada Baseball Grabs Series Win over SJSU

Nevada (11-26, 7-11 MW) freshman right hander Riley Ohl pitched a career-high eight innings in a 6-2 victory over San José State (13-20-1, 7-9-1 MW) to clinch the Mountain West series for the Wolf Pack. The Pack won 5-5 on Friday after dropping a 6-5 decision on Thursday.

It was the second series win of the season for Nevada and first time the Pack won back-to-back games this season. With the victory Nevada is 11-26 overall and 7-11 in MW play. SJSU fell to 13-20-1 and 7-9-1 in conference.

After two scoreless innings the Pack scored three times on three hits in the bottom of the third inning. Left fielder Cole Krzmarzick tripled to start the inning and shortstop Justin Bridgman followed with a double to score the first run after the back-to-back extra base hits. With two out catcher Marco Valenzuela’s single scored two more runs and the Pack led 3-0.

SJSU scored twice on a two-out single from Anders Davidson in the top of the fourth to make it a one-run game. That would be the last runs for the Spartans at Ohl kept them off the scoreboard for the next four innings and senior reliever Evan McMahan pitched a perfect ninth inning.

In the fifth the Pack extended the lead back to three runs after an RBI triple from designated hitter Kaleb Foster and second baseman Keaton Smith scored the second run on a single through the left side. The final run of the game came in the eighth when third baseman Jordan Pearce singled home Bridgman to make the final score 6-2.

Ohl’s (3-1) third win of the season is tied for the team high. In addition to the career-high eight innings pitched he struck out a career-high six. Joseph Balfour (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on six hits in four innings on the mound.

Bridgman (4-for-5,2R,RBI) finished with a season and game-high four hits, scored twice and drove home one. Valenzuela drove home a game-high two runs. Smith (2-for-4,R), center fielder Tyler Flores (2-for-4) and Krzmarzick (2-for-3,R) each had two hits as the team totaled 15. The 15 hits tied the Pack’s season high.

For SJSU six players had a hit but Davidson’s drove home both Spartan runs.

The Wolf Pack plays at UC Davis (10-19) on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Nevada Press Release