Nevada Softball Wins Series Against UNLV

After jumping out to yet another early lead, the Nevada softball team took down the UNLV Rebels on Saturday afternoon by a score of 7-2, where the Wolf Pack has now won its third conference series in a row and six of its past nine games. The series win also extends Nevada’s lead in this year’s Governor’s Series to 18-9.

On the day, the Pack (22-17, 8-7 MW) was led by senior McKenna Isenberg who tossed her second complete game of the weekend, allowing just five hits and two earned runs, while also walking one batter in the process. The win improves her record to 13-9 on the season, which ranks tied for the third most victories in the Mountain West.

Offensively, Nevada collected 10 hits as a team, which was led by senior Raquel Martinez and freshman Sierra Mello who each went 2-for-3 and recorded and RBI on the afternoon. Junior Erika Hansen connected on her ninth home run of the season, which is her third long ball in as many days.

After both teams went down quietly in the first inning, the Pack’s offense was jumpstarted in the second frame as junior Aaliyah Gibson led the inning off which a double to right field. With just one out and a runner in scoring position, senior Melissa Arriaga brought around Gibson to give the Pack the 1-0 lead.

Mello then drove home freshman Haley Burda, who reached on an error by the shortstop, to score Nevada’s second run of the game. After Mello’s base-knock, Martinez stepped up with a single of her own, which drove home Mello, giving Nevada the early 3-0 lead. The three-run second inning marked the sixth contest in a row that the Pack has taken the first lead of the game.

After Isenberg came out to retire the Rebels (21-19, 4-8 MW) to start the third, Nevada’s bats got going again in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded for Burda, she connected on a 0-1 pitch to drive home both Hansen and Gibson on the play to extend the lead to five runs.

UNLV fought back in the top of the fourth, adding a run to the scoreboard to trim Nevada’s lead to 5-1 but the Pack responded in the fifth inning with a run of its own. In what would have been a routine out for the Rebels, an illegal pitch from their pitcher gave Hansen new life, which she took full advantage of by launching her ninth home run of the season to push the Pack’s lead back to five runs.

Nevada’s final run of the game came in the sixth inning, where the Pack would load the bases after a pinch-hit single from Rachel Rodriquez. Hansen drew Nevada’s third walk of the game to bring home Mello, giving the Pack a five-run advantage for Isenberg who sealed the 7-2 victory in the top of the seventh.

The Pack will be back on the field April 21-23 as the team will travel to Lawrence, Kan. and take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a three-game, nonconference set.

Nevada Press Release