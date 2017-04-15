Ariel's Wheelchair

Animal shelters all across Nevada receive thousands of animals a year, and sometimes those animals need some extra attention and care.

The Nevada Humane Society received Ariel earlier this month and right away staff members noticed there was something different about her, "Her staff noticed that she doesn't use her back legs and we took her to our vet clinic and let them take a look at her and they determined that the injury was something that probably happened a long time ago or maybe that she was even born with it," said Kimberly Wade of the Nevada Human Society.

Knowing that surgery was not an option and that her quality of life was good, the Humane Society ordered a custom wheelchair, size XXS for little Ariel. The Humane Society was able to give Ariel this second chance by using their 'Emily's Fund for Injured Pets', which helps sick and injured animals that come into the Humane Society.

"Basically when animals like Ariel come in we know that we will be needing to use special funding to provide care for them while they are here during their stay and of course help them find them a home," explained Wade.

Since coming into the Humane Society, Wade explains that Ariel has been an inspiration to everyone she meets, "She is just one of those little animals that no matter what comes her way she is going to handle it and we are looking to her and seeing what an inspiration she is."

Ariel is currently up for adoption but the Humane Society does ask that if you are interested in her that you bring the whole family to meet her, including other dogs in the house.

If you would like to donate the Nevada Humane Society and help other animals visit: http://nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/donate-online/