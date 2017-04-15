Ariel's Wheelchair - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ariel's Wheelchair

Posted: Updated:

Animal shelters all across Nevada receive thousands of animals a year, and sometimes those animals need some extra attention and care.

The Nevada Humane Society received Ariel earlier this month and right away staff members noticed there was something different about her, "Her staff noticed that she doesn't use her back legs and we took her to our vet clinic and let them take a look at her and they determined that the injury was something that probably happened a long time ago or maybe that she was even born with it," said Kimberly Wade of the Nevada Human Society.

Knowing that surgery was not an option and that her quality of life was good, the Humane Society ordered a custom wheelchair, size XXS for little Ariel. The Humane Society was able to give Ariel this second chance by using their 'Emily's Fund for Injured Pets', which helps sick and injured animals that come into the Humane Society. 

"Basically when animals like Ariel come in we know that we will be needing to use special funding to provide care for them while they are here during their stay and of course help them find them a home," explained Wade. 

Since coming into the Humane Society, Wade explains that Ariel has been an inspiration to everyone she meets, "She is just one of those little animals that no matter what comes her way she is going to handle it and we are looking to her and seeing what an inspiration she is." 

Ariel is currently up for adoption but the Humane Society does ask that if you are interested in her that you bring the whole family to meet her, including other dogs in the house. 

If you would like to donate the Nevada Humane Society and help other animals visit: http://nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/donate-online/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.