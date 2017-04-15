Tax Day Rally Held In Downtown Reno

The Biggest Little City was one of many cities in the country to host a Tax Day Rally on Saturday. Nearly 300 people gathered in downtown Reno’s Wingfield Park for the event.

The rallies are being held call on President Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest.

Organizers said the protests -- dubbed the Tax March -- were scheduled in nearly 150 cities, and stemmed from the women's march that took place the day after Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

President Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don’t care.

Democrats are pushing for a vote on a bill from Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California, which would require the president and all major-party nominees to publicly disclose their previous three years of tax returns with the Office of Government Ethics or the Federal Election Commission.

Republicans also have rebuffed Democrats’ efforts to get the House Ways and Means Committee to act. It has legal authority to obtain confidential tax records, and could vote to make them public.

CBS News contributed to this report.