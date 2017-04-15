Tax Day Rally Held In Downtown Reno

A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83,733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
On Monday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced the allocation of $1.2 million to the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine for a new OB/GYN department.More >>
NV Energy says more than 2,750 customers are without power across Washoe County. The biggest outage started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Sparks in the 89434 zip code.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
Reno police are searching for the driver who crashed into utility poles early Monday morning.More >>
Reno firefighters knock down a fire near Hug High School early Monday morning.More >>
