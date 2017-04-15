One Arrested in Overnight Standoff in Dayton

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has one man in custody after an overnight standoff on Dayton Friday night.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Fireman Row in Dayton around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the report of a suicidal subject.

When deputies arrived on scene they were told by occupants of the residence that Ryan Cunningham threatened to shoot not only himself, but also them. The residents who were able to get safely away from the home.

Initially, deputies surrounded the residence and attempted to talk Cunningham out of the residence; however, a de-escalation approach was taken by law enforcement in order to resolve the incident without force

At approximately 6:30 Saturday morning, Cunningham exited the home unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon with a domestic enhancement.