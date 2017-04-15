One Arrested in Overnight Standoff in Dayton - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Arrested in Overnight Standoff in Dayton

Posted: Updated:

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has one man in custody after an overnight standoff on Dayton Friday night. 

Crews responded to the 100 block of Fireman Row in Dayton around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the report of a suicidal subject.

When deputies arrived on scene they were told by occupants of the residence that Ryan Cunningham threatened to shoot not only himself, but also them. The residents who were able to get safely away from the home.

Initially, deputies surrounded the residence and attempted to talk Cunningham out of the residence; however, a de-escalation approach was taken by law enforcement in order to resolve the incident without force

 At approximately 6:30 Saturday morning, Cunningham exited the home unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon with a domestic enhancement.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.