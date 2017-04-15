April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth

April the Giraffe has finally given birth! Saturday morning over 1 million viewers tuned in to a YouTube stream as the new baby giraffe was brought into the world.

April went into labor around 7:30 a.m. and the calf was successfully born shortly before 10 a.m.

This is April’s fourth calf, but the first born at Animal Adventure Park. The zoo said the newborn was expected to weigh around 150 pounds and stand about 6 feet tall.

The not-so-little calf struggled at first to get onto its feet.

The zoo began streaming live footage of April’s pen on Feb. 10, but the feed was briefly banned from YouTube for “nudity and sexual content” two weeks later. It was quickly restored, and has attracted millions of loyal viewers since.

The average giraffe pregnancy lasts about 15 months, the zoo said. The calf was born hooves-first, followed by its snout.

The zoo plans to hold a contest to name the calf.

CBS News contributed to this report.