72 Year-Old Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that one 72-year-old inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

On Friday, April 14, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Inmate Clarence M. Younkin, died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Facility in Carson City.

Younkin, was committed from Clark County in September of 2001, and was serving an aggregated sentence of life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault and kidnapping.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled unless family declines. Next of kin have been notified.