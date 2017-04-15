72 Year-Old Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

72 Year-Old Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that one 72-year-old inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

On Friday, April 14, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Inmate Clarence M. Younkin, died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Facility in Carson City.

Younkin, was committed from Clark County in September of 2001, and was serving an aggregated sentence of life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault and kidnapping.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled unless family declines. Next of kin have been notified.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.