The Bridge and The Boys and Girls Club Hold FREE Annual Easter Egg Dash

The Bridge and The Boys and Girls Club are partnering again, for our FREE Annual Easter Egg Dash for kids preschool thru 6th grade.

There will be games, prizes, 3 bounce houses, face painting and lots of candy and of course a visit from the Easter Bunny himself who will be there to take a FREE picture with.

This event is FREE and open to families who want a safe place to come out and have some fun. There will also be a grand prize raffle drawing for a chance to win Summer Fun Box Activity Package!

In addition, we'll also have a non-perishable Food Drive at the Easter Egg Dash. Food collected will be distributed by The Bridge Food Pantry, benefiting needy families in our community. Last year the Bridge gave away over 75 tons of food!

Visit theBridgeReno.com for more information. This year’s Easter Egg Dash is sponsored by The Bridge Church & the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Also participating will be: Reno Police, Reno Fire Department, Reno Smiles (Pacific Dental), Immunize Nevada, and more. Saturday April 15, 2017 from 12:00 - 2:00pm You can contact us directly at Info@theBridgeReno.com or 775.323.7141.