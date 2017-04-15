Aces Split Doubleheader with Isotopes

The Reno Aces (4-5) took on the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-3) in a non-scheduled doubleheader Friday evening. The Aces fell by a score of 5-2 in game one of the double-dip but rebounded in game two with a 4-3 walk-off victory.

Zack Godley (0-1) resumed the suspended game for the Aces, relieving Keyvius Sampson who got the start Thursday evening. The right-hander scattered seven hits over six innings, allowing four runs and five walks.

In Game one, infielder Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4) and outfielder Kristopher Negron (2-for-4) led the way offensively. Reymond Fuentes brought in the first run of the evening, scoring Vargas on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Walker (1-for-3), who improved his hitting (7) and on-base (9) streaks Friday night, followed with an RBI single to give the Aces a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, the offense would be held in check for the remainder of the night as the Isotopes tied the game in the second inning and put up three runs on three hits in the seventh to go up 5-2. Matt Carasiti (4) recorded his fourth save of the season for Albuquerque.

Game two got underway just after 6:45 p.m. and held at a 1-1 tie after one inning. Reno was able to break the deadlock in the fourth after Walker (2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 R) led off with a line-drive double to left field followed by Carlos Rivero’s (4-for-4, RBI) single to right; Walker would then score on Jack Reinheimer’s ground ball out to make it a 2-1 ball game.

The Aces’ lead did not last long though as Albuquerque regained the lead in the next inning, scoring two runs on two hits off of Aces’ starter Eric Jokisch to give them the 3-2 lead. Jokisch, in his first start with the Aces, retired after five innings of work after three runs were given up on four hits.

In a battle to the end, the Aces made another comeback in the sixth with a manufactured run after a walk, base hit and fielder’s choice ground ball to tie the game back at 3-3.

Albuquerque had an opportunity to take a lead in the top of the eighth when outfielder Rosell Herrera led the inning off with a single off of Aces’ reliever Erik Davis. However, Davis was able to retire the next three batters via a ground out, leaving Rosell stranded on third base.

With that momentum, Walker led off the bottom half with his second double of the game, a laser-beam just over the head of Isotopes’ centerfielder Mike Tauchman. With the winning run 180 feet from home, Rivero knocked a short fly to right field, marking his fourth hit of game two and walking the Aces off for the first time in 2017.

Davis (1-0) recorded his first win of the season, and Isotopes’ reliever Johendi Jimenian (0-1) received his first loss. T.J. McFarland (0-0, 0.00) pitched two innings of relief following Jokisch, giving up no runs and just one hit in six batters faced, continuing his scoreless innings streak (7).

The Aces continue into their second series of their first homestand tomorrow, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Frank Duncan (1-0) will get the start for the Aces and will take on El Paso righty Bryan Rodriguez (0-0).

Reno Aces Press Release