Reno Police Identifies Person of Interest in Traner Pool Vandalism

Update: The Reno Police Department has updated the search for suspects wanted in connection to a theft and vandalism at Traner Pool.

According to a press release, the Reno Police Department began receiving tips through Secret Witness on Wednesday, identifying the individuals involved in the theft. Today, the driver of the vehicle and the vehicle were located. At this time, officials do not believe he is involved in the theft and he is cooperating with the investigation.

The individual wearing the green beanie cap has been identified as Gonzolo Escobar. He is wanted for questioning regarding the theft. Escobar knows he is wanted and is believed to still be in the Reno area.

The Reno Police Department is again seeking the public's assistance in locating him. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non emergency line at 334-2677, the Burglary Division at 775-334-2144, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411(TIP).

The investigation is ongoing.

Reno Police officers have released photos of a car and two possible suspects in connection with a vandalism case that occurred at the Traner Pool this past March.

Police say the car may have passenger side damage to the rear quarter panel.

Police say the suspects stole copper wiring and piping.

The City says damage included stolen electrical and plumbing equipment, and the pool boiler was destroyed. The initial cost estimate to make repairs to the pool and replace damaged equipment is between $240,000 and $350,000.

The City currently plans to repair the pool to prepare for opening it in summer 2018 with extended public swimming hours.



"This is unfortunate for our community," Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado said. "I know how much the Traner neighborhood loves its pool. I promise that we will work diligently to solve the problem, but we're asking for the community's patience throughout this process."



To serve the residents’ swimming needs, the City recommends that residents use Northwest Pool, which is currently open, and Idlewild Pool, which will open in June to the public.



The Reno Police Department is investigating the theft and vandalism. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2115, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW. Your information will remain anonymous.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)