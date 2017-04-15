Cold Springs Holds Egg Hunt and Market - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cold Springs Holds Egg Hunt and Market

Cold Springs is holding The Great Egg Dash (Egg Hunt) and Market – Vendor Event on  Saturday, April 15th from 9am to 1pm at 18400 Village Parkway.

There will be a community celebration at the Annual Egg Hunt, with over 5,000 eggs stuffed with toys & candy.  The Cold Springs Market is joining the Easter Bazaar to present more than 60 vendors for you to shop local, plus food and bounce house fun.

The Easter Egg Dash (Hunt) will start at 10 am with gates opening at 9:45 am. The Egg Dash will be held at the Cold Springs Middle School baseball field. For the Egg Dash, Group 1 will start at 10 am followed by Group 2 with a short transition between the groups. They say you can find eggs filled with tickets to win a special prize including refurbished bikes from the Kiwanis Club.

  • 1st Group:  Ages 0-2
  • 2nd Group: Ages 3-5
  • 3rd Group: Ages 6-8
  • 4th Group: Ages 8-12

There will also be a 5k “Rabbit Run” starting at 8:30am. Find two eggs on the route and be eligible for great prizes.  Entry includes a t-shirt (register by 4/12): Members $20; Members $25; Youth (18 & Under) $15

There is also an opportunity to donate blood. The United Blood Service Blood Mobile will be there Saturday April 15th,from 9:30 am to 1 pm. Call the CSFC @ 775-657-6388 to schedule a time to donate.

