Bridgman and Nowaczewski key to Pack victory

Senior shortstop Justin Bridgman delivered the hit and junior pitcher Mark Nowaczewski tossed a complete game that keyed Nevada’s (10-26, 6-11 MW) 5-4 Mountain West victory over San Jose State (13-19-1, 7-8-1 MW) at Peccole Park Friday afternoon.

The win snapped a four-game losing skid to the Spartans and all five matchups this season have been one-run games. Nevada improved to 10-26 on the season and 6-11 in MW play while SJSU is now 13-19-1 and 7-8-1 in conference action. The Pack is now 3-9 in one-run games.

The final game of the three-game series is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. An egg hunt will be held approximately 45 minutes prior to first pitch

Trailing 4-3 going to the bottom of the ninth inning the Pack scored twice to win the game. Catcher Kaleb Foster was hit by pitch and second baseman Keaton Smith walked to get the rally started. Left fielder Grant Fennell reached on a fielders choice as pinch runner Tyler Flores was retired at third base. Center fielder Cole Krzmarzick walked to the load the bases for pinch hitter Grant Ford whose RBI single on an 0-2 pitch tied the game at three. Bridgman’s single to left field on a 1-2 pitch sealed the victory for the Pack.

Nevada scored first when Foster was hit by pitch in the second inning and scored on Fennell’s RBI single. SJSU got an RBI double from Aaron Pleschner in the third that tied the game at one. The Pack regained the advantage with two runs in the fourth. Fennell’s second RBI of the game scored one of the runs while the scored crossed the plate on an error.

The Spartans scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take a 4-3 which they held until the Pack’s ninth inning rally.

Nowaczewski (2-4) pitched his first career complete game and the first by a Pack pitcher this season allowing four runs, two earned in his nine innings on the mound. Hilario Tovar (2-3) suffered the loss allowing two runs but did not surrender a hit in 0.2 of an inning.

Mike Echavia (2-for-4,R) topped the Pack with two hits. Fennell drove home two while Grant and Bridgman delivered RBI singles in the ninth.

SJSU third baseman Michael Breen (3-for-4) finished with a game-high three hits.

