Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Valley

(April 14, 2017 ) Reno, NV -- The Sun Valley General Improvement District and the Sun Valley Head Start program are hosting the valley’s 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15, 2017 11am – 1pm. The event is being held at the Sun Valley Community Park, 115 West 6th Avenue. Children with their families are invited to enjoy this Free annual event with free candy eggs and the real ones too. The hunt is planned by age groups so all the kids will find plenty of candy and Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny is scheduled to be there too with lots of goodies for the kids.

For more information call the Sun Valley General Improvement District at 775-673-2220.