Registration for Susan G. Komen Reno Race for the Cure Begins

Registration and fundraising for the 19th annual Susan G. Komen Reno Race for the Cure begins April 15.

The 19th annual Susan G. Komen Reno Race for the Cure in Downtown Reno at City Plaza will be held Sunday, Oct. 15 and this year’s rally cry is: “It’s one thing to be aware of breast cancer. It’s another to do something about it. Be more than pink!”

Presented by the Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno, the 5K run/walk will raise funds for local breast cancer community health programs and breast cancer research, and ultimately to contribute to Susan G. Komen’s bold goal of reducing breast cancer deaths in the US by 50% by 2026.

Representatives for Susan G. Komen say registration and fundraising opens April 15, with $10 early bird savings for those who sign up before June 1 at KomenNevada.org/renorace. Registration for adults is $30 through May 31, $35 from June 1 through September 30, and $40 starting October 1. Youth registration is $20 until May 31, $25 from June 1 through September 30 and $35 starting October 1.

“We are proud to once again be the Presenting Sponsors for the 2017 Reno Race for the Cure and to help Susan G. Komen reduce the burden of breast cancer in Nevada,” said Cindy Carano, Executive Director of Community Relations for the Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus Reno. “Last year’s Race for the Cure was a heartwarming experience for myself and our team members and we look forward to connecting with our community again this year.”

“We are so grateful to this community and especially to the Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus for making such a meaningful and generous contribution to the fight against breast cancer,” said Heather Goulding, Director of Development and Community Engagement. Susan G. Komen.