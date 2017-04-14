REMSA Honors Telecommunications Professionals

REMSA honors its 35 telecommunications professionals during National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is April 9-15.

Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) dispatchers handle everything from sending out ambulances to communicating with law enforcement officials, and many people may not realize that they are all medically trained as well.

Sierra Kreamer-Hope, a Communication Specialist at REMSA says, "We have the ability to give instructions to give medical help before the paramedics actually get on scene."

REMSA remains one of only three accredited communication centers in Nevada, and this week is all about recognizing these professionals and their impact on local communities.