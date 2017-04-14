REMSA Honors Telecommunications Professionals - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

REMSA Honors Telecommunications Professionals

Posted: Updated:

REMSA honors its 35 telecommunications professionals during National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is April 9-15.

Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) dispatchers handle everything from sending out ambulances to communicating with law enforcement officials, and many people may not realize that they are all medically trained as well.

Sierra Kreamer-Hope, a Communication Specialist at REMSA says, "We have the ability to give instructions to give medical help before the paramedics actually get on scene."

REMSA remains one of only three accredited communication centers in Nevada, and this week is all about recognizing these professionals and their impact on local communities.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.