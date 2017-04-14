Injury Crash on Pyramid Near David James

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says there is a multiple vehicle crash on Pyramid Highway near David James.

NHP says there are six vehicles involved, and Pyramid and Robert Banks is blocked in both directions. NHP says it is an injury crash, but the extent of the injuries appear to minor.

TMFPD says the crash is a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles with an extrication.

NDOT says the road is closed north at Robert Banks. Please avoid the area. NHP says they expect the road to reopen in about 30 minutes.

The road is now open.