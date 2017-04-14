New Paid-Parking System in Place at Reno City Hall Garage

From the City of Reno:

Recent maintenance on the City of Reno’s downtown parking garage has been completed and new gates will be in operation starting April 17.

Parking will be free-of-charge for City of Reno employees and people doing business or attending meetings at City Hall. Visitors will need to get their tickets validated on the first or second floor of City Hall to park for free.

Others will be charged $1 per hour to park at the City Hall parking garage, with a $24 lost-ticket maximum charge. People can pay using a kiosk on the ground level of the garage with cash and Visa or MasterCard, or at the exit gate using Visa or MasterCard only.

For more detailed information about the City Hall parking garage, please visit: http://www.reno.gov/residents/reno-direct/reno-direct-faqs.