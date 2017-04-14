Pope Francis Presides at Good Friday Colosseum Procession - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pope Francis Presides at Good Friday Colosseum Procession

Pope Francis, wearing a plain, long white coat, presided over the traditional Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum to mark Good Friday.
    
Thousands of faithful patiently endured exceptionally heavy security as they flocked to the ancient arena near the Roman Forum.
    
Anti-terrorism measures have been heightened for large public crowds after several vehicle attacks in Nice, Berlin and other European cities.
    
Nuns, tourists and Romans clutched candles in the warm night. Some parents hoisted children on their shoulders so they could watch, while Francis listened to meditations read aloud about how Jesus suffered before he was crucified.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

