Delta OKs Offers of Up to $9,950 to Flyers Who Give Up Seats

Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
    
Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight.
    
In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

