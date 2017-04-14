TMFPD Easter Egg Hunt

With winds blowing from the Long Valley Fire toward the valley, a lot of residents are noticing the smoke in the air.More >>
With winds blowing from the Long Valley Fire toward the valley, a lot of residents are noticing the smoke in the air.More >>
Sierra Front is reporting a wildfire in Fernley near Highland Drive. They say that it is a brush fire with structures threatened. North Lyon Fire is responding to the incident. Please avoid the area and yield to emergency vehicles. Channel 2 News has a crew on the way. North Lyon Fire is on scene with a brush fire in the area of Highland Dr in Fernley. Please yield to emergency vehicles. ???? — LCSO Dispatch (@LCSODispatch) July 16...More >>
Sierra Front is reporting a wildfire in Fernley near Highland Drive.More >>
The BLM says the Draw Fire burning 50 miles east of Fallon is now 81% contained. The 27,506-acre wildfire remains under investigation.More >>
The BLM says the Draw Fire burning 50 miles east of Fallon is now 81% contained. The 27,506-acre wildfire remains under investigation.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning with prolonged critical fire conditions Monday and Tuesday..More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning with prolonged critical fire conditions Monday and Tuesday..More >>
Fire officials do want the public to remain ready and vigilant as crews prepare for the Red Flag Warning.More >>
Fire officials do want the public to remain ready and vigilant as crews prepare for the Red Flag Warning.More >>
Fire officials do want the public to remain ready and vigilant as crews prepare for the Red Flag Warning.More >>
Fire officials do want the public to remain ready and vigilant as crews prepare for the Red Flag Warning.More >>
Fire officials now say that the fire was caused by sparks coming off of a truck towing a trailer traveling on US 395.More >>
Fire officials now say that the fire was caused by sparks coming off of a truck towing a trailer traveling on US 395.More >>
The Reno Fire Department responded quickly to a brush fire caused by a vehicle that blew a tire.More >>
The Reno Fire Department responded quickly to a brush fire caused by a vehicle that blew a tire.More >>
Voluntary Evacuations remain for the 10,000+ acre fire.More >>
Voluntary Evacuations remain for the 10,000+ acre fire.More >>
With winds blowing from the Long Valley Fire toward the valley, a lot of residents are noticing the smoke in the air.More >>
With winds blowing from the Long Valley Fire toward the valley, a lot of residents are noticing the smoke in the air.More >>