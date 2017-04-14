Aide: 2 Secret Service Officers to be Fired After Fence-Jumping - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aide: 2 Secret Service Officers to be Fired After Fence-Jumping Incident

Two Secret Service officers who were on duty the night a man jumped the White House fence and spent 17 minutes roaming the grounds have been told the agency intends to fire them.
    
That's according to a congressional aide who was not authorized to discuss details of a briefing on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
    
The agency said in a statement that a review of the March 10 incident is ongoing but that it does not comment on personnel actions.
    
The intruder managed to spend 17 minutes on White House grounds while President Donald Trump was inside.
    
The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said the intruder was able to look through a White House window and "rattle the door handle" before being apprehended.

